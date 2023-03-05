Laine scored a goal on four shots in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Laine scored a power-play goal off a nice pass from Kirill Marchenko with just over nine minutes to play in the second period. This goal gives Laine points in three straight games and goals in back-to-back games. On the season, Laine has 19 goals and 42 points in 48 games.