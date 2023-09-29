Laine skated at center between Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko during Wednesday's practice and hasn't been ruled out as an option up the middle during the season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

"He's shown a lot of interest in playing center," new head coach Pascal Vincent said. "Like I told him, he has to do the right things. His conditioning has to be way up there. Skating and practicing, pushing himself has to be there. So far, I'd like to say that he's been doing all of this, so we're going to see how it goes, and if we like it we will continue the project... If it works, great, we all benefit. He's a 6-foot-5 right shot. If it works, it changes the picture of our group up front. But if it doesn't work, that was a good try and we'll move forward." The Blue Jackets have more depth at center than at any time in recent memory with the additions of 2023 third overall pick Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov from the KHL, but if Laine can handle the assignment, he could end up anchoring the team's top line and taking some pressure off Fantilli in his rookie campaign. Having Laine at center would also allow Boone Jenner to move back to a wing, where he's a better fit at this stage of his career. Laine is still looking to put together a full healthy season in Columbus, but over the last two years he's racked up 48 goals and 108 points in 111 games.