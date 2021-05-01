Laine (illness) won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Laine has been highly disappointing since joining the Blue Jackets via a trade in late January, totaling just 10 goals and 18 points while posting an ugly minus-26 rating in 41 contests. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Monday's matchup with Nashville.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Mixed bag in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Goal first point in nine games•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Busts out of scoring skid•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Opens scoring in loss•