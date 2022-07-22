Laine signed a four-year, $34.8 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Friday, PuckPedia reports.

Laine bounced back in a big way in 2021-22 after struggling mightily in 2020-21, racking up 26 goals, 56 points and 167 shots while averaging 18:50 of ice time through 56 contests. He's dealt with injuries over the past three campaigns, but as long as he's able to remain relatively healthy, the 24-year-old sniper should be able to eclipse the 30-goal and 60-point marks with relative ease while firing a ton of shots on net in 2022-23.