Laine (triceps) won't play in the 2023 IIHF World Championship because he hasn't fully recovered yet.

Laine won't get the chance to play for Finland in the tournament after sitting out Columbus' final 12 games of the season. He will look to be ready for training camp in the fall. The 25-year-old forward registered 22 goals, 52 points and 184 shots on net in 55 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.