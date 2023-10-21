Laine was scoreless in Friday's 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets, and he was the victim of a dirty hit to the head late in the game.

In the dying seconds of a game which was already decided, Rasmus Andersson of the Flames left his feet and delivered a huge hit to Laine in open ice, making contact with Laine's head. The Blue Jackets forward was down for a bit before slowly skating off. For now, Laine is considered day to day, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him sit Saturday in Minnesota.