Laine scored twice in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Laine scored the opening tally at 10:07 of the first period on the power play, and added a second goal in the final minute of regulation. He's settled in quite comfortably to the Blue Jackets' top line -- Laine has three goals in as many contests since he was traded from the Jets. Overall, he's at five goals and an assist in four appearances this year.