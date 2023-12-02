Laine scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Laine's goal at 14:53 of the first period set the Blue Jackets on the comeback trail after they fell in an early 2-0 hole. This was the third time in six games he's scored -- the winger has responded well to his healthy scratch Nov. 19 even though his ice time has remained limited. He saw just 12:40 of ice time Friday, the third time in his last six games he's been under 15 minutes. For the season, Laine has five goals, two helpers, 35 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 15 appearances.