Laine (oblique) was seen practicing Sunday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Laine missed time earlier this month due to a personal matter and has also been out due to an oblique injury, but the fact that he was seen practicing is certainly a promising sign. Laine recorded 10 points over his first nine appearances of the season, racking up three goals and seven assists.
