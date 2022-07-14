Laine is still a player the Blue jackets would like to sign to an extension, even after the team added Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Wednesday's signings of Gaudreau and defenseman Erik Gudbranson chewed up a large part of the Jackets' cap space, but that doesn't mean they're walking away from trying to keep Laine as well. The restricted free agent is looking for a big contract of his own, and the eight-year, $68 million extension Filip Forsberg got from the Predators has been cited as a comparable, but the addition of Gaudreau to the roster makes Columbus more competitive and might encourage Laine to stick around, even if he has to take a slightly smaller deal to do it. GM Jarmo Kekalainen will likely have to trade at least one of Gustav Nyquist ($5.5 million AAV) or Oliver Bjorkstrand ($5.4 million AAV) to clear space for Laine, but the addition of an elite winger in Gaudreau would make those moves more palatable as well.