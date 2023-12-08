Laine (illness) will remain on the shelf against the Blues on Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Laine will be out of the lineup for his third straight matchup due to his lingering illness. Since sitting as a healthy scratch against the Flyers on Nov. 19, Laine has rediscovered his offensive game with three goals and one assist, including two power-play points, in his last seven contests. Once cleared to play, Laine should reclaim a top-six role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.