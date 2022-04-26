Laine (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.
Laine is set for his fifth straight absence with the injury. At this point, it's unclear if he'll be available for either of the Blue Jackets' last two games -- since they're not going to the playoffs, it makes little sense to risk serious injury for the star winger.
