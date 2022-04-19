Laine (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus San Jose, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Laine will miss a second straight contest with his upper-body issue. The Blue Jackets have yet to release an expected timetable for his return, so for now, the Finnish forward should probably be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with Ottawa.
