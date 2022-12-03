Laine scored two goals in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Laine missed seven games with an ankle injury and returned just in time to torment his former team. The winger scored in the first and second periods and once again looked good as he tries to build up his chemistry with Johnny Gaudreau on the top line. Laine's injuries have slowed him down over the first quarter of the campaign, but he's still picked up four goals, two assists, 31 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Might play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Placed on injured reserve list•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Out 3-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Misses practice with illness•