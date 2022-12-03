Laine scored two goals in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Laine missed seven games with an ankle injury and returned just in time to torment his former team. The winger scored in the first and second periods and once again looked good as he tries to build up his chemistry with Johnny Gaudreau on the top line. Laine's injuries have slowed him down over the first quarter of the campaign, but he's still picked up four goals, two assists, 31 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances this season.