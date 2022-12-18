Laine scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Each team scored a pair of tallies with the man advantage, but Boston scored twice more while Columbus came up empty at even strength. Laine has been on fire since returning from an ankle injury at the beginning of December, racking up seven goals and 11 points over his last nine games, but Saturday's goal was his first of the season on the power play. If the Blue Jackets' top PP unit keeps rolling, the 24-year-old's fantasy ceiling becomes sky high.