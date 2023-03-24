Laine suffered a triceps strain at practice Thursday and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as reports.

Laine could be finished for the season as there are only three weeks left before the start of the playoffs. Laine has 22 goals and 52 points with 184 shots on goal in only 55 games this season. Laine has been having trouble staying healthy in his last four seasons, missing varying lengths of time due to injuries.