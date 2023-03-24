Laine suffered a triceps strain at practice Thursday and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as reports.
Laine could be finished for the season as there are only three weeks left before the start of the playoffs. Laine has 22 goals and 52 points with 184 shots on goal in only 55 games this season. Laine has been having trouble staying healthy in his last four seasons, missing varying lengths of time due to injuries.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Logs two more helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Two helpers in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Records two points in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Scores power-play goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Two points against Seattle•