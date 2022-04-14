Laine scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
His efforts led the Blue Jackets to a 3-0 lead late in the second period. Laine isn't lighting the lamp as often as he was earlier this season, but he's still been plenty productive with four goals and 14 points over the last 15 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Provides two helpers in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: White hot goal ways continue•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Two helpers against Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Will play Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Exits late with knee injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Tallies late in loss•