Laine scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 win over Edmonton.

The 24-year-old once again teased his significant upside. Laine has four three-point performances this season, but he hasn't been able to string together any lengthy hot streaks, and through 44 games he's totaled 17 goals and 38 points. Those are still solid numbers, particularly given the overall struggles of the Blue Jackets, but it might take the addition of a true No. 1 center to the roster to fully unlock Laine's potential.