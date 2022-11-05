Laine scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday in a Global Series contest.

Laine grew up in Tampere, Finland, and played up to the hometown crowd. The 24-year-old left winger collected his first multi-point game this season. In three regular-season games in Finland, Laine has collected five goals, the most by any NHL skater outside of North America. Laine, who generated a game-high seven shots Friday, drew the primary assist on Jakub Voracek's power-play goal, snapping the Blue Jackets' 0-for-25, season-long futility with the man-advantage.