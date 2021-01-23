The Jets traded Laine (upper body) and Jack Roslovic (contract dispute) to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois (coach's decision) and a 2022 third-round pick Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This is essentially a swap of two disgruntled players for another disgruntled player and a draft pick, as Laine was expected to try and force his way out of Winnipeg following the expiration of his current deal at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Roslovic has been sitting out while awaiting a trade, and Dubois made it clear that he's no longer interested in playing in Columbus before the season even began. Laine is an elite goal scorer, and will definitely add some pop to the Jackets' attack, but coach John Tortorella has instituted a conservative, defensive-minded system in Columbus, which could suppress the 22-year-old Finn's offensive production a bit going forward. Laine is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and he'll have to quarantine for seven days after arriving in Ohio, so he likely won't make his Blue Jackets debut until February.