Laine picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

The 24-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, but it wasn't enough against a Tampa Bay onslaught that included three power-play tallies. Laine had seven goals and 12 points through the first 11 games in December before a stint in the COVID-19 protocols derailed his momentum, but Tuesday's showing could be a hint he's about to heat up again.