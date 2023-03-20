Laine picked up two assists in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

While the Blue Jackets organization has their sights set on Connor Bedard and the draft lottery, Laine has quietly been flashing some elite production. The 24-year-old has six multi-point performances in the last 15 games, racking up eight goals and 18 points over that stretch. On the season, Laine has 22 goals and 50 points in 54 contests, and if Columbus can find a true No. 1 center for him and Johnny Gaudreau this offseason -- via the draft or elsewhere -- he might yet regain the 44-goal form he put on display as a teenager in Winnipeg.