Laine scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

He opened the scoring midway through the second period, snapping a shot from the faceoff circle into the top corner past Philipp Grubauer, but Laine didn't get much help from his teammates the rest of the way. The 24-year-old has heated up recently, collecting four goals and 10 points over the last nine games with half of that production (three goals, two helpers) coming on the power play, and Laine is talented enough to be a fantasy asset down the stretch despite the patchwork roster around him.