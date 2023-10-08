Laine scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's preseason win over the Capitals.

The dynamic 25-year-old finishes the preseason with four goals and eight points in five games, but perhaps more importantly, Laine was still working at center Saturday and anchoring the Blue Jackets' top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko. Per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch, the unit dominated the ice when it was together at 5-on-5 and generated four scoring chances to the Caps' two. Laine's been a point-a-game player for Columbus the last two seasons when he's been able to stay healthy, and a regular assignment with Gaudreau might even allow him to take his production to another level.