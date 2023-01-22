Laine scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

Laine has 13 goals in 25 games; he's tied with Johnny Gaudreau for the team lead. He has nine points, including four goals, in his last seven games. Laine is poised for a solid second half, but don't overrate him. The Jackets aren't a good team and they don't have many scorers. That's a lot of pressure to put on a 24-year-old sniper.