Laine (upper body) will undergo further testing Thursday afternoon, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Laine suffered an apparent arm injury in the first period Wednesday and was unable to return. The winger scored the Blue Jackets lone goal just 11 seconds into the opener and looked quite good before the injury, playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner.
