Laine (upper body) is slated to be available for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told reporters Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Laine missed the final seven games of the NHL season due to his upper-body issue, playing in just 56 games this year. After managing just 12 goals in 2020-21, Laine got back over the 25-goal threshold for the fifth time in his six-year NHL career. If he can log a full 82-game season, Laine should be capable of getting back to being a top-end fantasy produce and offensive contributor.