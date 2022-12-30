Laine (COVID) will not play Saturday against Chicago, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Coach Brad Larsen made the announcement Friday that Laine would be unable to play Saturday. Laine missed Wednesday's tilt against the Islanders and had been hot of late with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out seven games.
