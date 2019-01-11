Dubois tallied a power-play assist, five shots and won 13 of 22 faceoffs during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.

Dubois has picked up the scoring of late with three goals and 11 points in his last 10 games. As long as he's the playmaker between Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson, the 20-year-old center has great fantasy upside. Keep playing him as you normally would.