Dubois logged just 3:55 of ice time in the first period of Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning, spending the rest of the game on the bench.
It appears the situation between coach John Tortorella and Dubois has reached a tipping point where it seems inevitable the team will be forced to move the center. No doubt there will be plenty of suitors for the 22-year-old's service considering he has reached the 45-point mark in each of his three seasons. If the Jackets are willing to retain a portion of the salary, it could open up potential landing spots for Dubois as he would cost as little as $2.5 million against the cap for the next two years.
