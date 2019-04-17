Dubois scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The second-year forward was a beast as the Jackets completed a shocking sweep. After being held off the scoresheet in the first three games, Dubois was in on the club's first two goals Tuesday as well as Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-winner late in the second period. Dubois will carry that momentum into a second-round clash with either the Bruins or Leafs.