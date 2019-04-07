Dubois scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

The 20-year-old wraps up his second NHL season with a solid 27 goals, 61 points and a plus-16 rating while playing all 82 games for the second straight campaign. Dubois may never be an elite scorer, but he's quickly developing into the heart of the Blue Jackets' roster while still more than holding his own in a top-six role.