Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Big night in Ottawa
Dubois scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
The 20-year-old wraps up his second NHL season with a solid 27 goals, 61 points and a plus-16 rating while playing all 82 games for the second straight campaign. Dubois may never be an elite scorer, but he's quickly developing into the heart of the Blue Jackets' roster while still more than holding his own in a top-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Carries offense against Sabres•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Breaks drought with two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Making good on limited chances•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Positioned well to sustain success•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Keeps producing at high level•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...