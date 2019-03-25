Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Breaks drought with two points
Dubois posted a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
Dubois had gone without a point in his previous 11 games before the two-point outburst. He's maintained a role on the first line even with the acquisition of Matt Duchene at the trade deadline, but his production has dried up in that time. Dubois does have 56 points in 75 games in his second NHL season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Making good on limited chances•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Positioned well to sustain success•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Keeps producing at high level•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Erupts for four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...