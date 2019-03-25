Dubois posted a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Dubois had gone without a point in his previous 11 games before the two-point outburst. He's maintained a role on the first line even with the acquisition of Matt Duchene at the trade deadline, but his production has dried up in that time. Dubois does have 56 points in 75 games in his second NHL season.