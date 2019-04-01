Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Carries offense against Sabres
Dubois scored a goal and two assists
The second-year forward has only found the scoresheet twice in the last 16 games, but both times he's produced multi-point efforts. Dubois now has his first 25-goal campaign, and if he can find one more point in the Jackets' last three games, he'll hit 60 points for the first time as well.
