Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Centers top line in preseason opener
Dubois skated between Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin on the Blue Jackets' No. 1 line in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Blackhawks.
The 19-year-old didn't make much of an impact on the scoresheet, recording only one hit in almost 20 minutes of ice time, but he stuck with the duo on the power play as coach John Tortorella works to get Dubois comfortable and playing with a little more freedom and creativity. The 2016 third overall pick is expected to crack the Jackets' roster this year, but don't expect Dubois to see much action on a top line once the games begin to count in the standings.
