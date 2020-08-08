Dubois had an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dubois couldn't make much of a curtain call to his hat trick performance in Thursday's Game 3, as his only contribution was an assist on Cam Atkinson's opening tally. The 22-year-old Dubois is up to four points, nine hits and 11 shots through four games in the series.

More News