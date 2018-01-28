Dubois notched zero points in the last five games before the All-Star break.

The rookie has shown some potential this year, and he's currently the number-one center on the depth chart for Columbus. However, Dubois seems to have slowed down a bit. Even at his best, the third-overall pick from 2016 hasn't been too involved offensively. Dubois only has 97 shots on net through 49 games.