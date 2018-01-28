Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Cools down before break
Dubois notched zero points in the last five games before the All-Star break.
The rookie has shown some potential this year, and he's currently the number-one center on the depth chart for Columbus. However, Dubois seems to have slowed down a bit. Even at his best, the third-overall pick from 2016 hasn't been too involved offensively. Dubois only has 97 shots on net through 49 games.
