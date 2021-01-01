Dubois may be looking for a trade out of Columbus despite the two-year extension he signed Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the deal being reached, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic had reported that Dubois was "looking for a change of scenery", and the third overall pick in the 2016 draft would likely be a highly sought-after player if the Blue Jackets do make him available. The $10 million bridge deal will still leave PLD as a restricted free agent heading into 2022-23, and it gives GM Jarmo Kekalainen a chance to either convince Dubois to stay, or get full value on a return if he does make a deal. The Jackets have been in this situation before and come out well, notably flipping Ryan Johansen for Seth Jones in 2014, but it would still be a tough blow to the organization if it once again isn't able to retain a promising youngster after developing him.