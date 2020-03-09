Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Dishes helper Sunday
Dubois notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
The center has racked up three assists in his last four games. Dubois has 49 points (18 goals, 31 helpers), 158 shots, 85 hits and 49 PIM in 70 contests. He's 12 points away from the career-high 61 he had last year -- Dubois would need a big surge to match that mark this season.
