Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Dishes pair of assists
Dubois recorded two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Dubois helped out on Nathan Gerbe's equalizer in the second period and Gustav Nyquist's empty-netter in the third. The 21-year-old center has put together a strong campaign with 30 points, 100 shots on goal and 55 hits through 43 appearances.
