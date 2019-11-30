Dubois notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Dubois set up Gustav Nyquist's second tally of the game at 2:52 of the second period. Dubois is showing that last year's 61-point breakout campaign was no fluke -- he has 18 points through 25 contests in 2019-20. The 21-year-old has added 60 shots on goal and 19 PIM.