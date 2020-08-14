Dubois set up two goals Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Dubois has delivered all eight of his postseason points (four goals, four assists) in his last five games. His best NHL season came in 2018-19 when he potted 27 goals and 61 points in 82 games. Dubois clearly has talent, but the Jackets' D-first approach was limited his output. Until now.