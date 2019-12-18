Dubois scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

After getting the primary helper on Cam Atkinson's first-period tally, Dubois ended his 11-game goal drought by firing the eventual game-winner past Jonathan Bernier early in the third. The 21-year-old center now has 11 goals and 22 points through 34 games, but he could be catching fire -- Dubois has two multi-point performances in the last three contests.