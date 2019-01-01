Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Erupts for four points
Dubois scored two goals and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
With eight points in his last five games, the second-year forward is up to 16 goals and 36 points in 39 games, on pace to breeze by his 48-point performance as a rookie. Dubois is making a name as a serious fantasy asset at this point.
