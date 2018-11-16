Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Finding sophomore success
Dubois scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 7-3 win over Florida.
His goal streak stands at three games and three goals (five points). And he has seven goals and four assists in his last 10 contests. Dubois' game is growing in his second season and he's already delivering at a 65-point pace. Scoop him up.
