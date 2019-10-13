Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Fires home game-winner
Dubois scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
After a giveaway by the 'Canes at the Jackets' blue line, Gustav Nyquist sprung Dubois for a partial breakaway and the third-year player did the rest, fending off Brock McGinn most of the way before lifting a sweet backhand shot over James Reimer. Dubois now has two goals and three points through five games to begin the season, and Columbus will be counting on him to continue coming up big as the No. 1 center on a young roster.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Returns to ice•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Missing from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Joining Team Canada•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Big Game 4 performance•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Big night in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.