Dubois scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

After a giveaway by the 'Canes at the Jackets' blue line, Gustav Nyquist sprung Dubois for a partial breakaway and the third-year player did the rest, fending off Brock McGinn most of the way before lifting a sweet backhand shot over James Reimer. Dubois now has two goals and three points through five games to begin the season, and Columbus will be counting on him to continue coming up big as the No. 1 center on a young roster.