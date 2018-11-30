Dubois dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-2 win over Minnesota.

The third overall selection in the 2016 draft has quickly blossomed into an elite offensive weapon, racking up 24 points through 25 games this season following a 48-point rookie campaign. Five of those points have come in the past two games, as Dubois has inched tantalizingly close to a point-per-game pace.