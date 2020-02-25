Dubois provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Dubois set up the first of Nick Foligno's two goals in the game. February hasn't been easy on Dubois, who has seven points in 13 contests this month despite a large role on the top line and first power-play unit. The 21-year-old now has 45 points (17 markers, 28 helpers), 144 shots, 79 hits and 47 PIM through 64 games.