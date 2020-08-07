Dubois scored a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, in a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Thursday.

Dubois put the Blue Jackets on the board in the second period, and then scored the equalizer in the third. That forced overtime, where he completed his hat trick on a pass from Alexandre Texier. The trio of goals were the first postseason hat trick by a Blue Jackets player in franchise history. Dubois had 18 tallies and 31 helpers in 70 contests during the regular season. The 22-year-old center will try to stay hot for Friday's Game 4.