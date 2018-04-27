Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Heading to Worlds
Dubois will showcase his talents at the World Championship in Denmark next month, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Dubois and Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray will represent Team Canada on the international stage. The former, who hails from Quebec, enjoyed a tremendously productive rookie campaign that consisted of 48 points in 82 regular-season games on top of two goals and two assists against the Capitals through six games of the conference quarterfinals. Remember, Dubois was drafted third overall in 2016, so he could enter the prime stages of his career earlier than most other prospects.
